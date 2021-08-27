Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 4,489 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Bancorp 34, Inc is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary Bank 34, engages in the provision of savings and loan services. It offers consumer & business banking products & services such as mortgages, checking & savings account, credit & debit cards, safe deposit boxes, commercial lending, cash management business, business money market and Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts.

