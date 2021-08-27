Band Protocol Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.89 or 0.00018182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a market cap of $312.74 million and $53.74 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00052880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00053144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.01 or 0.00759060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00100390 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

BAND is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

