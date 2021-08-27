Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires 5,035 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 72.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,835,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,463,971. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.35.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

