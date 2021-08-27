Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires 99,945 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,945 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

BATS PAVE traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726,534 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.15. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

