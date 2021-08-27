Bank Hapoalim BM Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Covey Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 314.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,639,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $55.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,884.36. The stock had a trading volume of 124,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,045. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,613.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,848.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.