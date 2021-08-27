Bank Hapoalim BM Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.1% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in PayPal by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,250 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 76.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,625,000 after buying an additional 969,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 79.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $396,721,000 after buying an additional 721,274 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.02. 233,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,656,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.68 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

