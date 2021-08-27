Bank Hapoalim BM Buys 10,861 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 37,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 57,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,872,564. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

