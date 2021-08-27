Bank Hapoalim BM Buys 2,452 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $376.21. 1,900,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,520,762. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $375.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

