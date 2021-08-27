Bank Hapoalim BM Buys 36,739 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 674.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,739 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NIO traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.02. 888,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,282,680. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.15. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NIO. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.96.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

