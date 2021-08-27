Bank Hapoalim BM Buys 5,835 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,462,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC grew its position in Baidu by 6.0% in the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Shares of BIDU traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,967,225. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.96. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.41 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.01.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.