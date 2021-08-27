Bank Hapoalim BM Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,531,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,293,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,172,000 after buying an additional 2,508,951 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $84,599,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,195 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $52.96. The company had a trading volume of 49,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,358. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.29.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

