Bank Hapoalim BM Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 77.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,634 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

SCHV traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $70.89. 9,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,251. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $70.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.08.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

