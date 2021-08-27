Bank Hapoalim BM Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,844 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $9.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $504.73. The company had a trading volume of 70,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,818. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $321.77 and a 12-month high of $507.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.77.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

