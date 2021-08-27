Bank Hapoalim BM Decreases Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 256,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,705 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bank Hapoalim BM owned 0.25% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $17,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KWEB. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 157.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,494,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 78.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,562,000 after acquiring an additional 26,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KWEB traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.37. The company had a trading volume of 619,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,979. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $104.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.07.

