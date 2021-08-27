Bank Hapoalim BM Grows Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in KLA by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $455,000. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.9% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $417,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $8.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $342.56. The company had a trading volume of 21,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.52. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

