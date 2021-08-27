Bank Hapoalim BM Grows Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,898,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 406.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.9% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $354.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,704. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.36. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $261.41 and a one year high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

