Bank Hapoalim BM Has $10.36 Million Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 118.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,377 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises about 1.2% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM owned about 0.14% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $10,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $8.51 on Friday, hitting $470.71. 39,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,376. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $286.18 and a one year high of $471.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $447.98.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.