Bank Hapoalim BM Has $10.40 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,106 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,847. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.87. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $108.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

