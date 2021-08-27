Bank Hapoalim BM Has $12.12 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 5,708.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Bank ETF comprises 1.4% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM owned about 0.40% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $12,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $677,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.91. The stock had a trading volume of 133,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,143. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.62. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

