Bank Hapoalim BM Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.50. 72,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.