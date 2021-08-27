Bank Hapoalim BM Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 258,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,240,000 after buying an additional 93,754 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,780,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $163.06. 649,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,032,133. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.46. The company has a market cap of $487.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

