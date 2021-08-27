Bank Hapoalim BM Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $376.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,520,762. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $375.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $361.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.