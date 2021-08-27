Bank Hapoalim BM Invests $15.53 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,531,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,838,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,502,000 after buying an additional 697,991 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,341,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,362,000 after acquiring an additional 367,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,661,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,305,000 after acquiring an additional 290,739 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,331,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,291,000 after acquiring an additional 107,133 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,775,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,705,000 after acquiring an additional 616,516 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.96. 49,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,358. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

