Bank Hapoalim BM Lowers Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,135 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM owned 0.13% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,469,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,199,000 after acquiring an additional 484,845 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,804,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,288,000 after purchasing an additional 347,700 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $103,295,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after buying an additional 204,870 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 603,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,245,000 after acquiring an additional 90,056 shares during the period.

CIBR stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.61. The stock had a trading volume of 39,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,306. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.24. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $51.30.

