Bank Hapoalim BM Lowers Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $284,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,388 shares of company stock worth $5,640,088. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.47. 313,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,891,309. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 133.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

