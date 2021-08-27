Bank Hapoalim BM Makes New Investment in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $584.00. 3,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,698. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.11 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $813.31.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,048.81.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $28,023,250 in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

