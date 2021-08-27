Bank Hapoalim BM Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 372.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.90.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,385 shares of company stock worth $25,811,627 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NOW traded up $7.21 on Friday, reaching $631.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,998. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $432.85 and a twelve month high of $630.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $573.24. The company has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a PE ratio of 742.90, a PEG ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

