Bank Hapoalim BM Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XAR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 922.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 35,413 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,140,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,408,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 718.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.79. 1,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,403. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $83.71 and a one year high of $136.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.28.

