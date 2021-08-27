Bank Hapoalim BM Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,467 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM owned 0.82% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 167.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,456,000 after buying an additional 484,420 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 122,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the first quarter worth $7,311,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHE traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.91. 109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,759. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $131.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.