Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 1,047 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.7% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after buying an additional 306,055 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,009,000 after buying an additional 39,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $5.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,338,139. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $152.80 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $433.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CLSA dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

