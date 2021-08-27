Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 2,008 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after acquiring an additional 746,830 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 2,692.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,706,000 after purchasing an additional 604,934 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,141,000 after purchasing an additional 368,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,715,000 after purchasing an additional 355,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 48.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 845,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,091,000 after buying an additional 276,236 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $377,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,793.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,971 shares of company stock valued at $32,140,582. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $6.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.52. 57,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,472. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.34 and a 12 month high of $270.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ZS shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.88.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

