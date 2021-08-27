Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 220,000 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,000 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $8,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.44. The stock had a trading volume of 20,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,183. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.97.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

