Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 240 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 9.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 17.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock traded up $21.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $832.86. 38,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,423. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $737.55. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $343.25 and a 12 month high of $815.83. The company has a market cap of $349.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.50.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.