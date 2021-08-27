Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 5,887 Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM owned about 0.30% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,162,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,574 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 947,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,311,000 after acquiring an additional 18,292 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 689,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,977,000 after purchasing an additional 29,476 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 2,039.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 293,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 279,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 106,437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.45. 304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,064. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $53.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.30.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.