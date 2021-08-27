Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 66,106 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,106 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.23. 11,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,847. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $108.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

