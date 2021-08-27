Bank Hapoalim BM Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 48.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 15.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.36. 58,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,916. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.72 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,287 shares of company stock worth $7,210,504 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

