Bank Hapoalim BM Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,634 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,217,000 after buying an additional 836,782 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 125.7% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 210,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after buying an additional 117,215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,251. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.08. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

