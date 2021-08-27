Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Lowered by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 466,335 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 3.4% of Markston International LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $42.49. 46,386,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,768,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.98. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

