Bank of America Increases XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target to $61.00

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its target price lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. raised their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XPeng has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

XPeng stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. XPeng has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts predict that XPeng will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 216.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XPeng in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in XPeng by 420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

