Bank of America Lowers Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $94.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DLTR. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

DLTR stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.30. 55,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.94. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $1,957,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,103,000 after purchasing an additional 88,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $3,115,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,924,000 after acquiring an additional 25,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

