Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,186,000 after purchasing an additional 588,346 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,187,000 after purchasing an additional 60,837 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 3.1% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,911,000 after purchasing an additional 40,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 9.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,745,000 after purchasing an additional 86,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bank OZK has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.81.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.44%.

OZK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

