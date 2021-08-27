Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 448,300 shares, a growth of 168.8% from the July 29th total of 166,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Shares of Bankinter stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $7.09.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.