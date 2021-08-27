Bao Finance (BAO) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Bao Finance has a market cap of $27.36 million and $401,256.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00053576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00136410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00152294 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,978.61 or 0.99847670 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.42 or 0.01001801 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.65 or 0.06420872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

