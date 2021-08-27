Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Down 65.4% in August

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 1,293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 193,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPV stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,857. Barings Participation Investors has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

