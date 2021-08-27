Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,513 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $30.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

