Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.38

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.38 and last traded at $68.85, with a volume of 3277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.84.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.75.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 190.65% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $942,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,729,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (NYSE:BBWI)

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

