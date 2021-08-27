BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Holdings Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,370 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.79% of BayCom worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCML. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in BayCom by 43.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BayCom by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in shares of BayCom in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BayCom by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 21,902 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BayCom in the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCML opened at $17.38 on Friday. BayCom Corp has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $185.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. BayCom had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BayCom Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

