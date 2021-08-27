Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Up 167.0% in August

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a growth of 167.0% from the July 29th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,556,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAYRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.
Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.28.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
