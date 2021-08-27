Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Up 167.0% in August

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a growth of 167.0% from the July 29th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,556,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAYRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

