BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.83

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €37.83 ($44.51) and traded as high as €38.15 ($44.88). BayWa Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €37.65 ($44.29), with a volume of 9,822 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €37.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BYW6)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in grains, oilseeds, and specialties; supplies dessert and organic pome fruits; and collects, sells, and services seeds, fertilizers, and crop protection and feedstuff for farms.

