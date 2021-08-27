BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$63.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE opened at C$64.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.16. BCE has a 12-month low of C$52.52 and a 12-month high of C$65.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. BCE’s payout ratio is 106.22%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.